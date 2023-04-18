Report illegal connections and get 6% commission on any recovery – ECG MD

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheme to reward members of the public who will help the company recover monies due to the power producer.

Speaking on the Monday, April 17, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama confirmed that ECG will pay a 6% reward to anyone who reports an illegal connection leading to a recovery.



“It is 6%, you get a 6% commission. We are coming to publicise it. If you report anyone for engaging in illegal connection you will be given 6% out of the recovered bill,” the MD told host of the show, Kwame Sefa Kayi.



ECG recovers GH¢2.5 billion



Over a month ago, ECG commenced a nationwide exercise to recover some GH¢5.7 billion owed by its customers in unpaid bills.



The exercise according to ECG has so far led to the recovery of about half of the said amount.

According to Mr Dubik, the exercise had become necessary as the debt situation had reached worrying levels, thus it had become important to ensure that revenue was improved to preserve the integrity of the company.



He said while the company had an idea about the debt situation, the picture was better painted after ECG upgraded its digitalization process, hence the need to reverse the situation before it negatively affected operations.







GA/SARA