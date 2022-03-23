Report officials who abuse your rights - Ghanaians urged

Alex Nartey, National Coordinator for Alternative Dispute Resolution

The National Coordinator for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and legal practitioner, Alex Nartey has urged Ghanaians to report Justice Sector officials who use their office to abuse them because of their vulnerability.

He said such officials continue to undertake their illegal acts because they are not taken on.



Mr. Nartey was speaking on efficient justice delivery on Peace FM’s ‘Asomdwe Nkomo’ as part of a series of education on efficient justice delivery.



It is under the implementation of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded Justice Sector Support Activity (JSSA).



The ADR practitioner said unethical behavior of some officials obstructs smooth justice delivery leading to the miscarriage of justice.



He entreated the public not to renege on reporting these uncouth officials to appropriate authorities for them to be dealt with.

Mr. Nartey also cautioned officials who abuse their office to distort justice delivery that they will not be spared when they are caught.



“Many aggrieved Ghanaians hesitate in reporting people holding public office for breaking the law. For example, bail is free but some police officers still demand money before a suspect is released from custody. This is continuing because some people have sympathy for these officers and others are also ignorant of their human rights. They feel that when they take these officers on, they will lose their job and that is wrong,” he bemoaned.



Mr. Nartey used the opportunity to educate the public on some of the places they can seek swift justice without having to run to court as the only means of getting justice.



“Apart from the courts where it can take some time for justice to be served, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), Rent Control, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Legal Aid Commission are some other avenues where you can get swift justice.



“With the intervention of ADR, issues pertaining to tenancy, insurance, inheritance, maintenance, and marital matters could be dealt with without going to court,” he explained.