Report suspicious characters to Police - NPP vice chair urges residents

First Vice Chairman of the NPP for Chiana-Paga constituency, Aputara Akasoba

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The first Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party for the Chiana-Paga constituency in the Upper East Region, Aputara Akasoba Jeremiah, has urged residents of communities along the Ghanaian border with Burkina Faso to keep safe and calm amidst reports of planned terrorist attacks in the region.

Mr. Aputara, whose advice comes after a widely circulated Police Wireless Message detailing plots by some bandits to attack some locations within the Northern territory of the country, advised residents to be on the lookout for suspicious characters in their communities and report them to the security agencies.



He said support from residents to the security agencies in the form of information is one of the surest ways to deal with the activities of the said bandits who have planned to infiltrate the borders and cause harm.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Senyalah Castro who engaged residents of Paga to know how the people were keeping safe in the border town following the revelation by the Police, Mr. Aputara who is highly tipped for the position of Chief Executive for the Kassena-Nankana West District, cautioned residents against aiding foreigners to cross the border into Ghana, stressing that the laws of the country frown on such acts.



He told residents to be each other’s keeper and report members of the communities who aid and accommodate foreign nationals in their homes without following the due process.



Mr. Aputara said, “the wireless message from the Police is very worrying and calls for all to be on the alert for characters that are suspicious in our communities especially those who live in communities near the border with Burkina Faso. to be able to defeat these people, we must ensure our own safety and give vital information about the presence of strangers in our communities to the police and the other security agencies. Also, the act of helping foreigners to come into Ghana through unapproved means is something that must also be stopped and education on that must be intensified in our various communities”.

Mr. Aputara appealed to the security agencies to increase their numbers and presence along the border as part of measures to fight the bandits. He added that patrol duties to isolated areas along the border can also give the security agencies added advantage to adequately sniff out terrorists.



He as well expressed confidence in the government to resource the security agencies to deal with the issue of terrorism in the country.



“The issue of terrorism is a major one which needs every effort to deal with. Our security services must be equipped and given the necessary training to properly handle such issues. So, I trust our able President Akufo-Addo and his government to do what is important and needed to fight these bandits. The government has also shown enough commitment on issues of national security and that is very commendable”.



Mr. Aputara, who could not make it to the final list of aspirants sent for the DCE position, used the opportunity to congratulate the four whose names were sent to the seat of government. He was hopeful the President would select the best aspirant to stir the affairs of the district on his behalf.



He assured his readiness to offer his unflinching support to any of the aspirants who will be made the DCE for the area. He stressed his commitment to the NPP, development of the district and pledged to put the betterment of the area above personal interests.

“My exclusion from the four names sent to the seat of government should not make me fault anybody. I will not fault anyone. I am still and remain a humble servant for my district and party and will continue to work with everybody. So, I want to use this opportunity to congratulate my colleague applicants who impressed the vetting committee which guaranteed their inclusion and were vetted at the seat of government, Jubilee House recently and to wish them well in the pending nomination by the President.



I want to remind them that I am ready to support anyone amongst them who eventually gets appointed for the job. We are all duty-bound to protect and support the President’s nomination for the betterment of our only District which is the Kassena Nankana West,” he assured.



Mr. Aputara urged the 11 other aspirants whose names could not make it to the Jubilee House to trust in the timing of God and not let it affect their commitment to the party and district as a whole.