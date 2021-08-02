Report them - Joseph Cudjoe raises alarm on persons impersonating him on Facebook

Joseph Cudjoe is the Minister for Public Enterprises

The Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, has issued a statement to disassociate himself from the activities of persons who are using his name to defraud unsuspecting persons on social media platform, Facebook.



He explained that these persons are purporting to offer jobs and scholarships in his name, which he describes as purely fraudulent cases.



"The impression being created us that they can secure jobs and scholarships and offer other opportunities for people at a fee. Unfortunately, many people have become victims of these fraudsters and scammers.

"One of the phone numbers these criminals ask their prospects to contact is 0573428508, registered in the name of Bennett Togbe Saah. I believe there are other numbers they could be using," the statement said.



Joseph Cudjoe, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Effia constituency, stated that while he has no connection with these individuals or accounts, he will follow up with the Ghana Police Service to get updates.



"Having reported this in the past, I will follow up on actions being taken by the Ghana Police Service, National Security as well as the National Cyber Security Center, to assist in apprehending these imposters on social media who are damaging my hard-won reputation," he stated.



He has, in the meantime, urged anybody who is contacted by these imposters to report the matter to the National Cyber Security Center on 0503185846.



