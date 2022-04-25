Report your landlords if they’re restricting your movement - Rent Control

File Photo

The Rent Control Department has advised tenants to report their landlords who have restricted their movements in the houses they have rented.

Public Relations Officer for the Department Emmanuel Kporsu said landlords have no right to infringe on the rights of their tenants.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that landlords who are infringing on the rights of their tenants are in breach of the law.



He advised tenants to go and look at the rooms they want to rent, and know their boundaries before they pay their rent to their landlords.



He said it would be difficult in dealing with such incidents, adding it is proper to demand an agreement, read it and agree to them before paying.



He said: "We are appealing to landlords restricting their tenants to stop. Everyone is entitled to their fundamental rights.

"You cannot infringe on the rights of tenants because they have rented from you. Tenants who are going through such experiences should report so we deal with them”.



He stressed the Rent Law mandates landlords to give agreements to their potential tenants to read and agree on them before paying.



After they agree, there should be a witness who will sign. The landlord will then go to the Department and register the agreement before taking the tenant’s money after the agreement has been stamped”.



"The majority of people in need of rooms and houses to rent do not have the patience to go through this process.



"We understand the pressure and need for a place to lay your head. But before you rent, do due diligence before you pay your rent,” he added.