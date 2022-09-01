Reports on KNUST offering unaccredited programmes inaccurate – Management

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) has denied reports that some academic programmes offered by the KNUST are not accredited.

A statement issued by the University Relations Officer(URO) described the reports as incorrect insisting the programmes flagged are all existing programmes that have been running for decades.



“Accreditations for all those were duly secured before the commencement. Re-accreditation is a continuous process, and they are done as and when the certificates are about to expire. We submitted documents to GTEC long ago for re-accreditation. Once an institution submits an application for re-accreditation, that institution is deemed to have complied. We await speedy assessment of these applications by GTEC and issuance of the relevant documents.”



The Auditor-General’s report for 2021 has disclosed that some academic programmes offered by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have not been accredited.

The report dated June 1, 2022, and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Bagbin revealed that: “out of the 360 programmes run by the University, only 61 have been accredited, 190 sent to National Accreditation Board (NAB) for accreditation and reaccreditation with 109 yet to be sent to NAB for accreditation.”



But KNUST management in its reaction said the Programme accreditation and re-accreditation in universities have always been a process and not just an event.



“The Auditor General asking the universities to stop running those programmes when re-accreditation applications are lying on the desks of GTEC is to say KNUST and UG should throw the over 160 thousand students on the streets. It doesn’t work that way! I urge the Ghanaians media to always respect the objectivity code and stop peddling falsehood in the name of “ Breaking News”, the statement said.