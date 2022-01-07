‘Representation of SALL in Parliament should be now’ – Gbevlo-Lartey tells EC

Larry Gbevlo-Lartey

The people of SALL do not have a rep in Parliament

They did not vote for an MP in the 2020 elections



EC is yet to create a constituency for them



Lieutenant Colonel (rtd) Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, has stated that the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) need a representative in Ghana’s eighth parliament.



Contributing to a post by US-based Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare, a.k.a Kwaku Azar, the former National Security Coordinator said, “the EC owes the people of SALL an explanation [but] they have chosen to say nothing – impunity!”



He continued: “They must be waiting for the people of SALL to take the initiative - the fact is that the related frustration could lead to some costly signalling to address the grievance, that the EC could singular avoid by showing some respect to the people of SALL.



“Representation of SALL in parliament should be now, as the EC has the legal obligation to do so.”

Background



The Guan District made up of Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti Region was created following a Legislative Instrument laid in Parliament by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in 2019.



The district was previously part of Hohoe Municipal (District Electoral Areas and Designation of Units) Instrument, 2014. C. I. 85. However, the area was placed in the Oti Region in the Referendum (Creation of New Regions) Regulations, 2018 C. I. 109 of 30th November 2018, as recommended by the Commission of Inquiry into the creation of the six new regions.



Consequently, Guan was made part of the Oti Region in Oti Region Instrument, 2019 C. I. 112 on 8th February 2019. It was also included in the Jasikan District in the Oti Region as provided in the District Electoral Areas and Designation of Unit Assemblies.



However, the people of SALL did not partake in the December 7, 2020, parliamentary election but only voted in the Presidential election. This followed an announcement by the EC on December 6, 2020. The disenfranchisement has so far triggered many reactions with many concerned Ghanaians calling for the issue to be addressed ahead of the 2024 general election.



