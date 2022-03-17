Reprieve as Ebenezer SHS students relocated to library from bare floor

The students had hitherto be made to study on bare floor

Forty-five General Arts students of Ebenezer Senior High School in Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region who have been studying on the floor since Thursday, March 10 over their inability to pay GH¢600 each for broken desks were on Wednesday, March 16 allowed to study in the library of the school.

This was after an Onua TV and Onua FM exposé was published on 3news.com. It revealed that the headmistress of the school has parked all the desks from the classroom because the students couldn't pay an amount of GH¢600 each.



A guardian to one of the students had sent Whatsapp messages on condition of anonymity to Onua TV that the headmistress took the decision after three of the desks were broken by some of the students.



The guardian explained that the headmistress gave these students up Thursday, March 10 to pay the GH¢600 each.



“The desks are three so she asked [the students] to pay GH¢600 each.



“Since they couldn’t pay, she took all the desks out on Thursday and till today, [the students] were still sitting on the floor when they went to school,” the guardian added.

Teachers have since been teaching students, who sit on the floor.



The latest information from the school indicates that the students were allowed to use the library as their classroom while arrangements were made to rearrange the desks back to the classroom.



The Ablekuma West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), George Cyril Bray, in an interview with Onua TV, appealed to the parents and guardians whose wards have been subjected to such a situation to calm down since the assembly will resolve the issue.



He explained that the Assembly has procured thousands of desks for all schools in the municipality and so does not understand why the headmistress should engage in such an act.



Mr. Bray assured that he would institute investigations into the issue.