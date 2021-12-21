Republic of Ghana needs to tackle violent MPs – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

The Republic of Ghana must address the situation where some lawmakers resort to violence as a way of expressing their disagreements in the House, Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said.

The Information Minister said violence has never been a legitimate tool to be used when there is a disagreement.



On Monday, December 20 Members of Ghana’s Parliament could not hold their emotions as some exchanged brawls in the House just before the final vote on the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy Bill, also known as e-levy.



The sit-in Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, had announced that a division would be followed to approve the Bill, presented under a certificate of urgency, and he was going to vote as well in his capacity as a Member of Parliament.



That appeared to have provoked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members, who questioned his decision to vote after presiding over the night’s proceedings.



They moved to the front of the dais, issuing threats at the Bekwai MP.



This got the Majority MPs to also start agitations and immediately Mr Osei-Owusu handed the presiding role to the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the fight broke out.

Speaking on the midday news on TV3 Tuesday December 21, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said “The first thing we need to deal with is we need to deal with the growing conduct of some members of Parliament that whenever they do not agree with something, whether it is the speaker’s rule a position of the executive or a position of member of parliament they resort to violence and physicals attacks in the chamber.



“That is the reason for which we have had to adjourn today because today Mr Speaker is still not in the House we are not able to proceed with business without rancour because what it would mean is that the First Deputy Speaker or the Second Deputy Speaker would have to take the Chair and under the circumstances if a mater comes up to a vote and he chooses to exercise his casting votes which he is entitled to, our colleagues on the other side will resort to violence.



“Everybody now sees it clearly, so what next is that the Republic of Ghana needs to address this situation where some members of parliament resort to violence as a way of expressing their displeasure. It is totally unacceptable, totally uncalled for. The Marshals department under the leadership the speaker has to have a handle of this because it doesn’t matter that today, it is e-levy tomorrow it could be anything and when some particular member of Parliament is not happy with it then there will be a resort to violence and fisticuffs, that is what next to be dealt with.”



Regarding the levy, he revealed that some changes have been made to the proposal following consultations.



“If you read paragraph 361 of the budget statements the executive initially proposed inward remittances, bank transfers merchant payments Mobile money to be charged at 1.75 per cent in addition to the 2 per cent that already the telcos are charging. After all the consultations and memos and engagements, remittances had been taken out, bank transfer of business had been taken out, merchant payment had been taken out, .025 of the money operators charges had been taken out, so now it is no longer going to be a cumulative, about 3.75, it has now come to 3.5.



“That is evident that there has been engagement, there has been listening. If all of that has taken at the committee and you still think you are opposed to it and the vote has taken place and you have lost that vote you don’t come onto the floor and resort to physical violence to prevent the business of the Houses from going on and I think we must be clear on that. Let us not mix that with consult more, violence has never been a legitimate tool,” he said.