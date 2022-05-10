Rescue mission launched in shipwreck off Ghana's coast

Some rescuers with a corpse

At least 11 people are still missing after a fishing vessel sunk off Ghana’s coast, officials have confirmed, as a major rescue mission has been launched to find them.

One body has been recovered. He has been identified as the captain of the ship although official sources are yet to give full details of his identity.



According to the Daily Graphic, a downpour, thunderstorms, high current off the coast of Sekondi in Ghana’s Western Region, and heavy catch by a group of fishermen on fishing expeditions, resulted in the capsizing of their boat.



The accident, which occurred last Friday, May 6, some 11 nautical miles south of Takoradi, also claimed the life of the Chinese Captain of a fishing vessel, MV Comforter II, though 15 have been rescued, the State Newspaper reported.



On Monday, a deputy director of the Fisheries Commission Paul Bannerman told Asaase Radio that there were 26 crew members on the MV Comforter II vessel when the disaster occurred, but 15 have been rescued so far.

“The search and rescue operation started last Friday. As I speak we’ve managed to rescue 15 persons and investigations are ongoing. A lot of vessels are helping with the search. Eleven are missing and we’re still searching,” Bannerman said.



The incident happened 97 nautical miles, south of Takoradi, along the western coast of Ghana, the Marine Police said.



He also clarified that the vessel is Ghanaian-owned contrary to earlier reports that it belonged to the Chinese.



“It is a Ghanaian-owned vessel called MV Comforter 2 with four Chinese on board and it is allowed,” Bannerman stated.