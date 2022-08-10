0
Menu
News

Rescued Ghanaian fishermen handed to Ghana High Commission in Nigeria

28453693 The two were handed over by the Nigerian army

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has handed over 2 Ghanaian fishermen, Francis Cudjoe and John Quaicoo, who were rescued from drowning at sea to the Ghana High Commission in Lagos.

The 2, were seen floating on the water 10 nautical miles Northeast of Dangote Quays Ibeju Lekki by NNS PROSPERITY.

An emergency evacuation carried out rescued the 2 men on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.

A statement issued by the Western Naval Command (WNC) said the rescued men, “were thereafter recovered to NNS BEECROFT, Naval Base Apapa, where they received medical care and attention.

“Today, 8 August 2022, NNS BEECROFT handed over the two rescued Ghanaian fishermen to the representatives of the Ghana Consulate in Lagos.”

The WNC while commiserating with the Ghanaian Community on the loss of the other two fishermen, reiterated “the need for seafarers always to emplace all safety measures, including the use of life jackets within the maritime domain.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six