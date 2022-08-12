Reshuffle calls: Akufo-Addo's response 'unfortunate,' must listen to the grassroots - Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, former NPP deputy General Secretary

The outgoing Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen says he disagrees with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s stance not to reshuffle his Ministers.

He specifically cited the call from the party's Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA). Other groups and individuals have also made a similar call in recent weeks.



According to him, the President’s posture will make things difficult for the NPP to ‘Break the 8’.



Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA), a grass root wing of the ruling NPP, called on President Akufo-Addo to urgently reshuffle his appointees to energize the economy.



According to the group, some notable appointees of the government are dormant in their discharge of the duty which is slowing the economic growth.

But President Nana Akufo-Addo during a radio interview on North Star radio in Tamale as part of his tour of the Northern Region said those calling for the reshuffle of his Ministers may be persons looking for job opportunities.



“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” the President said.



But Nana Obiri Boahene in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' said the President’s response was “unfortunate.”



“Not responding to them would have been right. Politically, we cannot brush aside the role of the foot soldiers. They are very instrumental in the party’s victory. Let’s listen to them. We want power,” he added.