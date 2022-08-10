Reshuffle comment: Failure of Akufo- Addo’s appointees is his success – Yammin

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

Former Deputy Sports Minister under the Mahama administration Joseph Yammin has noted that, it is shocking, to hear the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, paring any form of reshuffling in his poor government.

The President recently downplayed calls for a reshuffle in his government and accused such a position to be that of the NDC to destabilize his government. But Mr. Yammin noted that the President has not got the balls and bravado to run changes in his government because his standards are low and his government is made up of friends and family who are just failures.



"Nana Addo cannot do a reshuffle in this country. Nana Addo understands reshuffle to mean sack, which is another disappointment and so he is not ready to sack anybody in his government and that is why he will not do a reshuffle.



"If Nana Addo understood reshuffle like he was reshuffled in President Kufuor’s government, where he failed woefully under the Attorney General and was moved to Foreign Affairs he would not be talking the way he is doing now. Some people were sacked in Kufuor’s administration and some were reshuffled.



Mr. Yammin further noted that at least three current ministers within Nana Addo’s administration who need sacking or reshuffling are his cousins Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Roads Minister Kwesi Amoako-Atta, and the Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto who is his close friend.



"The first person deserving of a reshuffle in Nana Addo’s government is his cousin, the Finance Minister, who has woefully failed but he won’t do that, he will never do it. One of the worse performing ministers today is the Agriculture Minister, who is an Agric Economist, and also a close ally to Nana Addo. He cannot touch him and so he will not attempt to do a reshuffle, the Roads Minister should have gone by now but he cannot touch him," Yammin retorted.

"When we are expecting Nana to reshuffle and he is seeing their failure as success, then nothing will happen, this is shocking, we are wasting our time.



"If the President’s appreciation of his government’s performance is okay and needs no reshuffle then we shouldn’t be surprised at where we are today. It tells you the president’s assessment of his minister is so low and that is his highest point of grade.



President Akufo-Addo has said his ministers have been outstanding so far.



According to the President, there is no captivating reason for a reshuffle of his administration.



He says the calls are mostly coming from members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who want to destabilize his government.

He also believes that some members of the NPP who need jobs are behind these calls and he will not fall for it.



“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”



The President was speaking on Tamale-based North Star radio where he rained praises on his Ministers indicating that they are doing well.