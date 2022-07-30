1
Reshuffle your appointees now to energize the economy – NPP group to Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Akufo Addo President121211 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A group calling itself Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA), a grass root wing of the ruling NPP, is calling on President Akufo-Addo to urgently reshuffle his appointees to energize the economy.

According to the group, some notable appointees of the government are dormant in their discharge of duty which is slowing the economic growth.

Addressing the media in Accra, an Executive Member of AFFA, Kamal Deen said there is a rising level of despondency in the NPP which has to be tackled immediately.

He added that some dormant appointees of the ruling government are retarding economic progress hence the urgent need to retire them from their duties and roles.

Kamal Deen further mentioned that AFFA is ever ready to present the names of such dormant appointees to President Akufo Addo as and when the need be.

He stated that ministers and government officials who are desiring to lead the party in 2024 should also be retired immediately to pave way for fresh energy in the governance.

Kamal Deen commended President Akufo-Addo for taking bold steps to sack Sarah Adwoa Safo as Gender Minister.

He further urged party executives to also turn to the welfare of NPP grassroots members as they work tirelessly for the party.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
