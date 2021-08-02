Reshuffling hits Police Service as new IGP takes over

Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

• DSP Effia Tenge is now the Volta Regional Public Affairs Director (PAD)

• DSP Ms Juliana Obeng takes over her old position as the Greater Accra Regional PAD



• Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman is now in charge of the Judicial Police in the Eastern region



The Ghana Police Service has witnessed a reshuffling after the new Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare resumed work on August 1, 2021.



The Public Affairs Director of the Service, Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, is now in charge of the Judicial Police in the Eastern region.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Kwasi Ofori takes over her position as the Public Affairs Director (PAD).

Greater Accra Public Affairs Director, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Elizabeth Effia Tenge will now be in charge of the Volta Regional PAD.



DSP Ms Juliana Obeng takes over her old position as the Greater Accra Regional PAD.



Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng who was the head of Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) at the Police Headquarters resumes work as the Director of Public Affairs Director.



These were contained in a communique signed by the new IGP on August 1, 2021.



