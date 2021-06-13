Residents advised to plant trees to sustain life

Etornam James Flolu planting a tree

Source: GNA

Mr Etornam James Flolu, the Afadzato South District Chief Executive( DCE), has advised residents of the Afadzato South district to consciously plant trees to sustain life on the planet.

He said trees were important to the survival of man and that everyone regardless of age was responsible for oxygen.



Mr Flolu, who said this at the commemoration of the Green Ghana day at Tafi Mador, noted that the project would go a long way to help in the sustainability and development of the Afadzato South district due to its tourism potential.



He explained that trees were important as tourism depended on the green environment to attract and boost patronage.



He appealed to the people of the community to take advantage of the project and think beyond planting trees to create avenues for activities, which would enhance a pleasing experience for both residents and tourists.



The DCE noted that measures would be adopted to ensure the success of the project and monitor the growth of the seedlings.

Mr Newton Annobil Atuahene, the Ho District Manager of the Forest Service Division (FSD), said that man’s activities and lifestyles contributed to the depletion of most of the tree resources outside Forest Reserves, resulting in climate change and the rapid and extreme variations in rainfall and drought patterns in recent times.



He said the Afadzato South district was expected to plant 10,000 seedings, mainly Teak and Ofram.



Mr Atuahene acknowledged the assembly for the support in complementing the efforts of the Ministry to plant five million trees in a single day outside the forest reserves.



He urged everyone to be a part of the exercise and continuously plant trees to reap the numerous benefits in the future.