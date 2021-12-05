Residents appeal for the construction of deplorable Goka-Buni-Sampa road

Correspondence from Bono region

Residents of Buni in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region are appealing for the feeder road leading to the community to be given a facelift.



Even though the entire stretch connects Goka through to Buni to Sampa, which is the district capital, the road is not in good shape, a situation residents say is affecting their daily activities.



Despite the deplorable nature of the road coupled with its concomitant effect on the lives of the people in the community, residents say all their appeals to have the road constructed have fallen on deaf ears.



They wondered why the 15.40 kilometres road from Seketia to Goka has been awarded on contract with the contractor currently on site but the stretch to Buni and Sampa has been neglected.



According to the residents, if for nothing all, authorities should meet the community halfway by constructing the stretch from Goka to Buni which is just 4 kilometres to link them to the main Seketia to Goka road.



The Assembly Member for the Buni Electoral, Okyere Bediako Charles tells GhanaWeb that the deplorable nature of the road is affecting economic activities in the community as access to the only two markets hubs in the district, Sampa and Goka, comes at a greater cost.

“Just look at the road, it is in a very bad state. It is just 4 kilometres from Buni to Goka but it has been neglected. The situation makes it difficult for the smooth flow of economic activities between Buni and other surrounding communities”.



He added that due to the nature of the road, residents go through hell to transport sick and heavily pregnant women to referral points in emergency situations and has appealed for the immediate construction of the road.



“You will agree with me that when the road is bad, it has a negative effect on the health of the people as well especially during emergency situations. We are compelled to transport pregnant women and other sick persons under nerve-racking circumstances”.



Madam Naomi Yeboaa re-echoed calls by the community for the road to be given the needed attention as it is the lifeline of the community.



