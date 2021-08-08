Residents at Apre upset after finding a decomposing body of a missing mason

The police are currently investigating the incident

Correspondence from Ashanti region

Residents of Apre were thrown into a state of shock and mourning after finding the lifeless body of a man in an uncompleted building on Wednesday.



Apre, which is better known as Santasi-Apre, is a suburb of the Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti region.



The deceased, Kwaku Agyei, a forty-three (43) year-old mason had gone missing for some time before he was found dead at the Apre Newsite, an area that shares boundary with Santasi.



Sister Evelyn, an eyewitness who spoke to GhanaWeb, revealed that the late Kwaku Agyei had gone missing on a Monday, thus, he was last seen on Sunday evening where he was heavily drunk.

After being absent for a while, residents of the area assumed he had been engaged for work elsewhere since he was a mason.



According to Sister Evelyn, news of Kwaku Agyei's death broke on Wednesday after the community started sensing a rather unpleasant odour in the area.



This suspicious odour got the attention of the resident and it was later revealed that there was a dead person in an uncompleted building in the area. Further findings revealed it was Kwaku Agyei.



A further investigation by GhanaWeb revealed that Kwaku Agyei had been divorced by his wife due to his frequent drunkenness.

Before his sudden demise, Kwaku was believed to be living in a wooden slum close to that uncompleted building in which he was found dead in.



The worried residents speaking to GhanaWeb said the disgusting part of the news was that, the body, which was already decomposing, was left unattended to, despite informing police earlier, and that kept on given them very terrible smells.



The nearby residents who were not at peace due to the stench from the decayed body, said the body was left in the uncompleted building until Friday where it was carried away.



Different views were suggested to be the cause of his death with some being of the view that he might have been attacked by assailants, while others also believe the man who was an epileptic, might have died in the course of an attack.

There were some others who also suggested his death might have resulted from a deep drunkenness among others.



Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for the Apre-Nwamase electoral area, Baffour Awuah, a.k.a Taggor, speaking to GhanaWeb, said he only became aware of the bad incident on Friday.



He therefore revealed that he immediately called the Sofoline police after hearing the news, and the body has since been conveyed by the police to a hospital morgue.



The assembly member further revealed that a group of people who profess themselves as unit committee members, but who are not, were initially informed by the residents.

He said the saddest part of it was that the said self-acclaimed committee members neither informed him or took any step on the incident until the Friday when another person informed him.



"In fact, I must confess that the nearby residents really suffered from the stench and I feel sorry for them. But it wasn't my fault because I couldn't get the information earlier, until Friday. My brother just imagine a dead body that's believed to had started rotten from Monday up to Friday," he said.



The honorable member added that he had tried his best to disinfect the place, and that everything was okay as the time he spoke with GhanaWeb.



The police are currently investigating the matter.