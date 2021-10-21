Residents at Asesewa-Sawa- Akorkorma Sisi bemoan deplorable road network

The state of the Asesewa-Sawa- Akorkorma Sisi road

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

One major problem hampering the rapid development of the Upper Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region is the poor road network.



The situation is greatly affecting the residents leading to the continuous high post-harvest losses, charging of exorbitant transport fares and decline in healthcare deliveries.



One of the affected roads is the 14.5 kilometer Asesewa-Sawa-Akorkorma Sisi road where the residents in an interview lamented that they go through difficulties getting their farm produce to the market centers and sending the sick to the Asesewa Government Hospital for medical attention.



GhanaWeb met some of the residents of the affected communities holding communal labour to help weed the arms of the Asesewa-Sawa-Akorkorma Sisi road as part of their personal efforts to put the road in good shape.



They indicated that the only reliable means of transport available for them is motorbikes popular known as "Okada".



The situation worsens whenever it rains and on non-Asesewa market days.

According to them, they sometimes have no option other than to trek for about three to seven hours to the Asesewa township.



The Assemblymember for Anyamoni-Akorkorma Electoral Area, Gabriel Kudavor expressed his frustration at the deteriorated road network.



The Assemblyman who bemoaned the unbearable and disturbing nature of the road noted that members of the affected communities had no option but to take a collective decision to undertake periodic exercises of this nature to help make their road quite motorable and visible for road users.



According to Mr Kudavor, even though that stretch is part of a 24 kilometer road under construction, the contractor has abandoned the work.



He appealed to the government to bring back the contractor on the site or re-award the contract.



District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper Manya Krobo, Joseph Sam when contacted by GhanaWeb, promised to liaise with the appropriate institutions to help reshape the roads.

He applauded the people for their communal self-help spirit and the initiative to address some of the challenges in the community on their own as part of efforts to augment the government's plans to construct the roads.











