Residents at Sefwi Akaatiso flee town over chieftaincy dispute

Reports say some have locked themselves up in their rooms for fear of being attacked

A chieftaincy dispute currently ongoing at Sefwi Akaatiso for the past weeks has forced several residents to flee for their lives.

The residents have fled because the situation they say has created fear and panic, with some residents assaulted.



Information gathered by Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm indicates that some of the angry youth attacked some of the elders in the town with cutlasses over a decision to reinstall a chief who was destooled some years back.



Those who have not fled have locked themselves up in their rooms for fear of being attacked.



The angry mob have also blocked the roads in the area and demanding the elders rescind their decision to reinstall the former chief.

They said Kwabena Mintah was destooled after serving three years and was replaced by another chief in 2014.



But the new chief was also destooled recently for misconduct.



In his place, the elders have decided to reinstall Kwabena Mintah against the wish of the residents.



Trading activities have currently been stalled with residents finding it difficult to purchase food