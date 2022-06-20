Residents besiege Tepa Police Station, demand to deal with man who killed wife, in-law over goat

The residents demanded to deal with the suspect

Man turns himself in after allegedly butchering wife, sister-in-law

Atobrakrom residents demand head of murder suspect



Murder suspect transferred from Tepa Police Station



Angry residents of Atobrakrom in the Ahafo Ano North Region are reported to have besieged the Tepa Police Station demanding the release of a suspect in the custody of the police.



According to a report by Kessbenonline.com. the incensed residents were demanding the release of one Godfred who had turned himself in to the police after allegedly butchering his wife and her sister to death.



As reported by Malam Yahaya of Kessben FM, Godfred butchered the two after engaging the ladies in an altercation over a goat.

He is said to have inflicted some machete wounds on himself and later run to the police to report the incident.



The residents of Atobrakrom upon hearing of the dastardly act besieged the police station to demand the head of Richard.



Fortunately for the suspect, he was whisked from the angry mob by the police and was transferred to the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters in Kumasi.



