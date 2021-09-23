Residents call on authorities to fix Taha-Nantong Kpawumo road

The deplorable state of Taha and Nantong Kpawumo road

Correspondence from Northern Region:

Some residents of Taha and Nantong Kpawumo in the Sagnarigu municipality have called on authorities to fix the Taha-Nantong Kpawumo road.



The road connecting the two communities is currently engulfed with deep potholes and with some sections washed away by rains.



The residents complained that parts of the road get submerged in water any time it rains, thereby hindering movement on the road.



They said any time that happens, the residents contribute to buy gravels and embark on communal labour to fill up the potholes themselves.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Northern Regional Correspodent, Tahiru Mohammed Amin, a resident of Nantong Kpawumo, explained that they are always trapped in their homes any time it rains.



“We can't go to work, neither do students go to school because the only road leading out of the community would be taken over by water."

A unit committee member of the area, Idi Abdul Latif Anamzooya, similarly lamented about the situation.



“The nature of the road is retarding the development of the community. People have built houses here but due to the bad nature of the road, they have not been able to relocate to the area," he lamented.



Assemblyman of the area, Abdul Karim Yabdoo, also reiterated that the road is in dire need of gutters to curb the rains from destroying it.



He also mentioned the need for the construction of a bridge on one section of the road where a large volume of water usually runs through and due to the absence of a large open channel, leads to flooding of the area.



Hon. Yabdoo believes when this is done, it will go a long way to uplift the economic situation of the people and as well enhance the development of the area.



He, therefore, called on authorities to come to their aid by fixing the road for them.