3
Menu
News

Residents in Upper West Akim District celebrate as they get a tarred road for the first time since 1973

Krakyi Atimatim Tarred Road.png The constructed road in the Upper West Akim District

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chiefs and people of Krakyi Atimatim, Yaa Aso, Odumkyere, Daamang, and other adjoining communities in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region, have expressed gratitude to the Nana Addo-led administration and the DCE Mr. Fredrick Adom Obeng for the construct of their road.

The excited residents told Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening that the successful construction of the road shocked them.

They stated that they less believed the government when it promised to construct the road in the run-up to the 2020 general elections.

"If we had thought that a government would come and construct the road, that would be a mirage. We had no hope nor trust in our politicians because, since 1973, the road had been in a poor state.

"Several governments came and promised to construct the road, but they failed to do so. President Akufo-Addo has done well, we are grateful to him,” a resident said.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong