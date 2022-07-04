Residents in Upper West Akim District celebrate as they get a tarred road for the first time since 1973

The constructed road in the Upper West Akim District

The Chiefs and people of Krakyi Atimatim, Yaa Aso, Odumkyere, Daamang, and other adjoining communities in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region, have expressed gratitude to the Nana Addo-led administration and the DCE Mr. Fredrick Adom Obeng for the construct of their road.

The excited residents told Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening that the successful construction of the road shocked them.



They stated that they less believed the government when it promised to construct the road in the run-up to the 2020 general elections.

"If we had thought that a government would come and construct the road, that would be a mirage. We had no hope nor trust in our politicians because, since 1973, the road had been in a poor state.



"Several governments came and promised to construct the road, but they failed to do so. President Akufo-Addo has done well, we are grateful to him,” a resident said.