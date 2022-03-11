Residents in the Ashanti Region blast ECG for endangering lives after live wire falls on rooftops

A heavy coconut tree has fallen on a power pole in Kumasi Asafo

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Some residents of Asafo in the Kumasi Metropolitan assembly have lambasted officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana for showing a high level of incompetency and gross insensitivity.



Their anger sparked after a coconut tree fell on top of a high tension pole causing the live wires to drop on rooftops of houses posing danger to the lives of residents.



According to the worried residents, the affected wires started emitting dangerous glints of fire across the area after the mess had been created.



They said, for several hours, no ECG official showed up to redeem them from the danger despite calling to inform them.



However, some officers who stormed the area at a late hour did nothing to curb the situation as it was left unresolved according to the residents.





"A heavy coconut tree has fallen on the power pole, causing the live wires to also fall on numerous houses surrounding the area," a concerned resident told GhanaWeb.



"This is not the first time we're experiencing this insensitive behaviour from the ECG officials. Why, do they rejoice in seeing the death of multitudes?" another angry resident quizzed.



"This is what ECG is doing. They want to see the death of humans before they step here to redeem the situation," A resident said.



Another female resident also shared that she anticipates a very serious disaster should there be any rain.







Hon. Ernest Okai, an assembly member of the area speaking to this reporter said, all efforts to get ECG to address the issue had proven futile.

He said, "I called them to come and address the situation because people’s lives were at risk. When they came, they shockingly asked me to remove the coconut tree from the high voltage pole with the help of an object.”



He added that the response from the officers seemed like a dream to him as he was shocked to hear that.



"But they left after giving me that instruction," he added.



The death trap situation had still not been resolved at the time of filing this report.



