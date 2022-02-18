Residents of Ada throng streets to defend Electrochem’s salt mining project

Residents claim they prefer Electrochem

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

Hundreds of residents of Ada hit the streets to demonstrate and defend Electrochem Ghana for restoring the mining of salt in the Songor lagoon.

Residents in the community in collaboration with the Ada Traditional Council thronged the streets in their numbers to express their gratitude and affirm their agreement to ensure Electrochem Ghana continues to mine salt as expected.



In a press release from the leaders of the peaceful demonstration, they cited that some unscrupulous people have been circulating “blatant falsehoods intended to court public disaffection, and to also question Nene Ada’s competence in handling the state of Ada.”



According to them “We are happy for the employment of indigenes of Ada by Electrochem Gh Ltd and other benefits yet to be enjoyed by the good people of Ada.”



Before the arrival of Electrochem, the Songor Salt lagoon was fast depleting and residents feared their means to livelihood would be lost.



However, the intervention of Dr Daniel McKorley [McDan] to invest in the salt mine ensured that the salt mine returns to its active days.



The successful work of Electrochem has been faced with resistance from some small scale miners known as Atiakpo who denied residents from having access to the lagoon.



With the arrival of McDan, the people of Ada have their portion of pans they mine from and also sell their produce to Electrochem.





Meanwhile, the residents have disclosed that “we are unmoved by these propaganda antics and distractions. We remain committed and focused on our mandate, which involves working hard for development” with the help of Electrochem.



Read the full statement below



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen of the media, Nenemi, naanami, the various youth groups present here, the Ada State and the entire nation, we invited you here today for a very brief but special event full of joy and happiness.



Our gathering here today is in collaboration with the Ada Traditional Council under the auspices of Nene Kabu Akuaku to take a walk in appreciation of the lease agreement with the Electrochem Gh Ltd. We thank the traditional council, Government and stakeholders for giving a facelift to the Songor lagoon by leasing it to the above-named company and how rapidly the company is developing the lagoon just in a year. We say ayekoo!



We are happy for the employment of indigenes of Ada by Electrochem Gh Ltd and other benefits yet to be enjoyed by the good people of Ada.



But just in preparation for today's event, we have read an open letter purportedly authored by one sub-Chief, addressed to the paramount chief, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III and the entire Ada state on issues regarding the fate of Electrochem’s takeover of the Songor Lagoon.



The letter sought to attack everyone who supported the development of the Songor Lagoon by Electrochem and was replete with numerous unsubstantiated allegations and blatant falsehoods intended to court public disaffection, and to also question Nene Ada’s competence in handling the state of Ada.



Ordinarily, this letter, having raised no substantive issue worthy of attention except for the innuendos, mischievous and unsubstantiated claims against the discerning people of Ada, deserves absolutely no dignified response whatsoever.

However, as a youth group in Ada and a development-oriented one as such whose interest is Ada’s development and having been privy to all the facts surrounding the matter in issue, we feel compelled to correct the mischievous lies peddled by the writer, and accordingly set the records straight in order to inform the general public with a factual rendition of all the circumstances regarding this matter.



In doing so however, we decline the invitation to defend the records of the development of Ada since Electrochem’s commencement of work, which the writer tried unsuccessfully to impeach. This is because, we may need over 100 pages to list the incontestable achievements.



That said, let us now zoom in to respond specifically to the mischief sought to be advanced by the writer regarding the takeover.



For the avoidance of doubt, it is stated emphatically that the lease agreement which is now a public document stated clearly that the agreement is for fifteen [15] years and not fifty [50] years as was purportedly alleged. Anybody who wants to ascertain the veracity of this assertion can contact the traditional council for a copy of the agreement for confirmation or otherwise.



In addition to this, our previous presses held precisely in 2021, we elaborated on the various social interventions the Ada state is enjoying and would enjoy under this takeover of the Songor Lagoon.



The very few who are agitating against the redevelopment of the Lagoon are yet to tell us how they want the Songor to be developed, they clearly do not have any proper alternative but rather for their parochial interest which they consistently tried to protect and this, an elementary logic!



The cry for the master plan is one aspect of the agitation, but permit us to ask this simple question. What at all is in the master plan that we are yet to see in this takeover agreement by the Ada state and the investor {ELECTROCHEM GH LTD}???



The master plan asked that there should be cooperatives formed in the various communities around the Songor lagoon and the plan has recognized seven of such, but what is happening with the introduction of the community pans by Electrochem Gh Ltd, which allows every community around the lagoon to have direct access to its own pan and to be managed by the community itself is one that deserve a lot of recommendation since it gives more people access to the lagoon than what the master plan sought to do. We believe this will rather promote and grant bigger access to artisanal mining thereby improving the livelihood of the people.

As we speak today, the number of canoes we are currently seeing on the lagoon is unprecedented. Fishing is back to live in the songor.



It is also to be emphasized that there is unprecedented development of the Songhor lagoon as we speak now and we are optimistic that before the lease ends, Ada will be a better place to live.



Once again, from all indications, it is clear that the so called aggrieved persons has no substance and are been driven by mischief. Even with the mischief, it was poorly and incompetently executed as they are yet table their alternative minds.



On this note we are assuring the good people of Ada and the Ada traditional council that we as a youth group will not relent, rather we will fight for the development of Ada not for any personal interest.



Meanwhile, we are unmoved by these propaganda antics and distractions. We remain committed and focused on our mandate, which involves working hard for development.



Ada our Homeland would have been the host to Battor Catholic Hospital, Tema Habour etc but the characters being exhibited now against this takeover are not different from the past and same moved those projects to their current locations.



Those frustrated, greedy few individuals who only seek for their stomach are worried and we feel no sorrow for them.



Nenem1 and naanam1, we are solidly behind you, do not look back and we would not relent on our effort to bring development to the good people of Ada.

Ada is bigger than anyone.



Long live Ghana



Long live Ada.



Thank you all for coming…