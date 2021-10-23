Residents of Aflao react to Akufo-Addo’s response to their paramount chief

• Residents of Aflao want Akufo-Addo to apologize to their Paramount chief

Residents of Aflao in the Volta Region have expressed their disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s response to their Paramount Chief, Torgbui Fiti V, over an appeal for the completion of a senior high school in the community.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Accra-based Peace FM (on Thursday, October 21, 2021), the president made comments to the effect that the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area might as well go ahead and complete the E-blocks community school if he is so worried about their current status.



However, the comment has generated several reactions from various individuals including those who believe the president may have offended the Chief and people of Aflao with his response.

There are those who also believe the president’s comment was merely a humorous response to the chief’s request.



Reacting to the comments made by Akufo-Addo, some residents of Afloa who spoke to TV3 as monitored by GhanaWeb, expressed the view that the president’s ‘joke’ was a gross disrespect the chief and residents in the community. Residents in the area have called on the president to apologize to Torgbui Fiti V since he was only communicating the frustrations and difficulties of his people.



