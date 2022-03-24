Residents of Atwima Agogo cry over poor road network

Poor road at Atwima Agogo

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Residents of Atwima Agogo in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region have bemoaned the poor road network that links Agogo to Twedie.



They are appealing to their Member of Parliament, Hon. Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere and the government to urgently construct their road that is currently in a shabby form and threatening their lives.



Some of these residents who spoke to GhanaWeb said, the state of the road linking Atwima Agogo to Twedie has become a death trap, hence their call for immediate rescue.



According to them, it is very sad that drivers who ply the road are compelled to visit mechanic shops after every single move.



They also stated that the road becomes unbearable for drivers to ply especially during the rainy season.

The angry and disappointed residents urged the MCE, Hon. Amoah Awuku, the area MP Hon. Anywhere and other stakeholders to as a matter of urgency do things to prove their competence.



According to them, the many promises by the NPP government that gave them hope seem to have rather become a disappointment.



Assemblymember for the area, Hon. Latif Awuah Sarpong reacting to the issue said the Member of Parliament, Hon. Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere and the MCE, Hon. Michael Amoah Awuku were seriously working to ensure the deplorable road is fixed.



According to him, the issue has become a headache for him, hence his regular push for the road to be fixed.



He further revealed that the contractor who was initially responsible for the road construction left for being owed by the government.

The assembly member has however expressed hope that the government will soon settle the contractor to pave way for the reconstruction of the road.







