Residents of Awudome Avenui benefit from ¢10,000 worth of provisions

The chief and residents of Awudome Avenui

Source: Victor Morrison, Contributor

The Giving Hope Foundation a Non-governmental organization (NGO) in Partnership with Sooyoo Foundation and Ten Talents Foundation have brought smiles to the people of Awudome Avenui in the Ho West District.

The items comprised over Eight hundred (800) Exercise books, Pencils, Erasers, a number of straight dresses, trousers and top wears, skirts and blouses and many playing Toys.



Awudome Avenui, located in Ho West District in the Volta Region with approximately Over Ten Thousand (10,000) inhabitants, is a fast-growing farming community.



The founder and President of the Giving Hope Foundation, Madam Patience Ashorkor Quaye in a presentation to the Queen-mother, Mama Elewosi Akordake Gbeklui 1V said, her foundation supports the needy by “focusing on changing lives especially, women and children for the best” through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which is recognised as a crucial vehicle for social equity and sustainable development.



Madam Patience Ashorkor also use the occasion to thank the husband, for such support and most importantly, Naa Tsotso, the Executive Director for Sooyoo Foundation and Ten Talents, a Ghanaian based in the United Kingdom (UK) and a mother who cares about the future generations for her tremendous support.



She pledged to return upon seeing many of the ongoing projects that is taking shape at Awudome Avenui.

The Queen mother of Awudome Avenui, Mama Elewosi Akordake Gbeklui IV who received the donation on behalf of the Community, expressed her profound appreciation to the Giving Hope Foundation, Sooyo Foundation and Ten Talents for remembering the people of Awudome Avenui and bringing smiles, especially as the world celebrate the birth and resurrection of the Savior Jesus Christ which would go down history.



The Assembly Woman for Awudome Avenui, Hon Vicentia Okai Who also is a Government appointee, welcome the Giving hope foundation and Partners to the community and thanked them for such a great gesture added that its mission is to build the capacities of women and children in Awudome Avenui and beyond by implementing creative community-based strategies that result in enhancing economic opportunities, strong neighbourhoods and ensure a dynamic framework for quality growth and development, using TVET and good health care awareness through traditional and global leaders.



The Chief of Awudome Avenui Community, Togbe Adzesi Dzaga VI on his part add his blessings at the durbar where he thanked the Giving hope foundation and Partners for the honour done them and, appeal to other well-meaning Ghanaians to turn their eyes to his community.



Togbe Adzesi Dzaga V1 warned the youth to desist from unwanted behaviour that would drive investors away, making Awudome Avenui get a bad image. The chief thanked all well-meaning sons and daughters of the soil who attended the durbar and contributed meaningfully to building a better Awudome Avenui.



