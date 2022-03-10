Residents of Ayisa community cry over lack of good toilet facility

A resident of Ayisa using the sea defence as a place of convenience

Correspondence from Central Region

Residents of Ayisa in the Central Region have bemoaned the lack of a good toilet facility in their community.



Ayisa is a fishing community located at Elmina under the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abbrem (KEEA) Municipality in the Central Region.



With approximately over six hundred residents, there is no proper toilet facility in the community. A walk through the town indicates that most of the households do not have their own toilet facilities, therefore, they resort to the public facility.



However, the public toilet in the community is in a very deplorable state. The building looks weak, some parts of the roofing have been removed without any replacement. Also, the place is not kept clean so although the charge is only 50p per person, the community folks hardly patronise the facility.



Besides, there is another facility in the community, built by Manter International and Golden Hill Parker Hotel but it is not in use.

In a GhanaWeb's interaction with some of the residents, they mentioned that the facility was built for more than a year but it has still not been opened for the community.



Due to this, the residents have turned the ongoing Sea Defence Project in the community into a loo where both the young and old go to ease themselves. They admit that although defecating on the Sea Defence Project is not good, they have limited choices since the only available toilet facility is not in a good shape.



They, therefore, appeal to the government and other authorities including philanthropists to come to their aid and provide them with a good toilet facility.







