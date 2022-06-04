Residents of Bipoah bemoan an increase in occult practices in the night

The residents shared their fears with this reporter

Source: Kyei Baffour, Contributor

Residents of Bipoah near Jamasi in the Sekyere South District in the Ashanti Region have bemoaned the rate of incessant death of members of the community due to alleged spiritual practices and occultism.

The entire community members have been gripped with fear over the rampant and unusual death that has befallen the community in recent times due to the alleged occult practices that have been going without measures to mitigate the practice.



Isaac Freeman, a resident allegedly revealed to this reporter that there have been occultism practices within the community during the night when the residents are asleep.



Mr. Freeman noted that people had spotted some community members who have been carrying coffins to and fro within the community at night and also indulge in incantation at the cemetery.



“Bipoah is not a village at all but some members in this community have been practising occultism at the night. They wait for everyone to sleep and therefore carry coffin roaming to and fro within the community and ends up at the cemetery,” he said

The resident reiterated due to these practices, the community has been burying people incessantly at least five or six a day.



“In recent times, since the practice started there has been rampant and incessant deaths in our community, which we all fear for our lives. However, we can bury five or six people a day and we are confident that this can be attributed to the occult practices in the community” he added.



Residents are therefore calling on the traditional council to set up a security or volunteer force to ensure that people who have been practising such activities which have caused doom to befall the community will cease.



However, stringent measures should be put in place to find lasting solutions to the menace and doom that has befallen the community.