Residents of Boagyaa No. 1 lament lack of social amenities in the area

The only CHPS compound serving Boagyaa residents and neighbouring towns

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Inhabitants at Boagyaa No. 1 are appealing to the government, and Corporate Ghana to come to their aid to provide social amenities that meet the 21st-century needs for standard living.



Leader of “United We Stand”, a youth group in the Community, George Akorli disclosed that the people in these farming communities, Boagyaa No. 1, Pobiso, Osei-Kwabenakrom, Kenuago,Trede, and nearby communities are facing a lot of challenges including poor road network, unavailability of a telecommunication network, and other social amenities making lives uneasy in the community.



“Our major challenge is the road network from Akwasiase to Pobiso, the road is incredibly bad. The telecommunication network is unavailable here which makes communication a challenge,” Mr. Akorli noted.



He emphasised that these challenges have affected the educational system in the area whereby teachers within the community live in far communities including Tepa since there is no accommodation for them hence their transportation to school daily is another canker that entangles the Boagyaa No. 1 residence.



GhanaWeb's correspondent noted that Boagyaa CHPS compound serves about six neighbouring communities who have over 6,000 residents yet the health facility has inadequate quality healthcare service delivery equipment.

Women in the community stated categorically that tricycles [ Aboboyaa] have been their means of transportation whenever residents want to travel from the community.



“Indeed, Boagyaa community has been neglected but we are part of Ghana and of course voted. We can only travel through the means of Aboboyaa. Whenever a woman goes into labour and she is being conveyed to another health facility, some even die on the road due to its bad nature,” a woman narrated.



She reiterated that the CHPs compound which serves about six communities has only one nurse serving as a medical attendant and midwife simultaneously and that notwithstanding, the CHPs compound lack beds hence admitted patients are made to sleep on benches and on the floor.







Mr. George Akorli making a passionate appeal called on the government, residents of the community abroad, and other authorities to come to their aid to provide adequate equipment for the construction of a new health facility whiles the government through the municipal assembly initiates steps to provide excellent living conditions at Boagyaa No.1 through the provision of social amenities.