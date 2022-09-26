Residents of Boayini to boycott 2024 elections if their road is not fixed

Residents say they are not happy about the deplorable state of the road

Correspondence from North East Region

Chief, community elders, and youth of Boayini, a farming community in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region are demanding immediate action from the government to fix their deplorable road network in the area.



The community which has over 3,000 inhabitants says they cannot access the West Mamprusi Municipal capital, Walewale, without passing through Langbinsi in the East Mamprusi Municipality due to the inaccessibility nature of the road linking Walewale.



The residents who organized communal labor to fix some dangerous potholes on the road are lamenting the negligence of the government to get the road fixed over the past years.



The residents reiterated that pregnant women and people with other health complications are bearing the brunt of the unmemorable state of the road whenever they want to access quality healthcare in any of the hospitals in the region.



In an interview during the communal labor organized by the residents, the spokesman for the Chief of the community, Mba Kadri Kofi declared that they will boycott the upcoming 2024 national elections if the road is not constructed.



"I will like to be on my knees to appeal to the government to come to our rescue. We have been neglected. They promised to provide us with electricity but they have failed. Look at the poles erected there. The abandoned footbridge is about washing away. We will like to declare our intention to boycott the 2024 elections unless our road is fixed. So we will not vote again unless our demands are materialized," he lamented.





The recent rains have eroded the road making it difficult for road users to use unless they apply wisdom. The residents say the situation has been an opportunity for armed robbers to be attacking them.



The Assemblyman for the Mimima electoral area, Hon Aziz Adingana says the MCE and MP promised to fix it but have failed them.



"I met with the MCE and the MP as of 2021 December, if you check into our executive committee meeting it was a recommendation that Boayini road should be worked on but when we met this year, I consulted and they said there are no funds so we decided to organize a communal labor," he said.



The women were helping their husbands to fill the potholes by carrying head pans after fueling a tractor to dig the gravel for them.