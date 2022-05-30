Residents of Dehia in the Central region lament over deplorable nature of their road

Correspondence from Central Region

Residents of Dehia, a community in the Cape Coast North Constituency have expressed their grievances over the deplorable state of the road network in their community.



With a population of over 500 residents, Dehia is a farming community with almost all the residents being farmers.



However, the residents have lamented that the deplorable state of the road has made it difficult to transport their farm products from the farms to the market.



According to them, they have made several complaints to authorities about the road but their pleas are yet to be heard.



In view of this, they sometimes organize communal labour to help clear the road and make it safe for cars and pedestrians.

Hon. Paul Amissah, assemblyman for the area, confirmed to GhanaWeb that several complaints have been made to authorities at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly but no work has been done.



“Our road is very deplorable, I have been to the Department of Urban Roads, Feeder Roads and Highway. Officials from Urban Roads came here about two years ago to inspect it but still, nothing has been done about it. Dehia is also part of Cape Coast Metropolis so we, therefore, appeal to the authorities to come to our aid.”



Ing. Samuel Mensah of the Urban Roads department of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly confirmed on a phone call that they are aware of the deplorable state of the road and are working to make sure it is fixed for the good people of Dehia.



