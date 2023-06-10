Residents of Egyambra, Miemia bemoan MP’s promise and fail attitude towards their deteriorating road

File photo

Residents of Egyambra and Miemia, a suburb of the Ahanta West Municipal in the Western region have bemoaned the deteriorating nature of their road.

Rubber farming and fishing are the major economic activities of the residents. The current state of the road has been affecting the socio-economic activities in the area as the road has been left to erode.



Residents resort to the use of motorbikes as their means of transportation during the rainy season.



Residents who are uncomfortable travelling on the motorbikes to Anyano would have to walk about 10 km to use a canoe to cross the estuary without live jackets to join a vehicle at Princes Town in order to continue on their Journey.



The canoes sometimes get drowned resulting in loss of lives. The road is riddled with deep potholes resulting in frequent breakdown of vehicles and endangering lives and properties. Motorists travel at a snail's pace to ensure the safety of passengers.



Prior to the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections, the twin community decided to boycott the elections over the poor nature of their road.

The immediate past Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs who also serve as the MP, Hon Ebenezer Kojo Kum lured them to vote with an assurance of doing everything humanly possible to ensure that the road is done within the shortest possible time.



At the last zonal rally of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Ahanta Abura, the MP told party faithful from the area that all documentation on the 16.30 KM stretch from Ayano to Egyambra and Miemia feeder road had been concluded.



“The most interesting aspect of it is that the project is been funded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). The contractor will be paid part of the contract sum for mobilisation," the MP said



The 16.30 km feeder road stretch is being executed by MESSR PARK-SIDE LIMITED under the supervision of the Department of Feeder Roads. The contractor brought in some equipment and started grading works but ceased work after the 2020 elections. Some residents attribute the abandoning of the project to MP's current health.



The MP has been bedridden for about 2 years. Earlier this year, he resigned as the minister for Chieftaincy and religious affairs and many believed the resignation was a result of his health condition.

'' I wish the MP would resign for by-election to take place so that construction of our road would commence" one resident said



Am tempted to conclude that he was only interested in our votes. Why is the contractor not on site " another resident quizzed



The deteriorating road has been their major concern and call on the government to immediately fix it.