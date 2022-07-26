Residents of Ekon-Anaafo lament over lack of electricity and poor network

Correspondence from Central Region

Ekon-Anaafo residents in the Cape Coast North Constituency are dissatisfied with the absence of electricity and inadequate network access in the community.



It is a community of farmers and traders, and some of the residents are also involved in fishing and fish mongering because it is close to Ekon-Etifi, which is mostly a fishing settlement.



The main challenge facing them is the lack of electricity and network connectivity.



Residents told GhanaWeb that living in the community has become difficult, especially at night and at times when they need to make or receive calls.



While most of the people have lived at this new site for not more than seven years, others revealed they have lived there for over a decade without electricity.

Due to that, they are unable to use electrical gadgets and their kids find it difficult to study at night.



Besides this, network connectivity is very poor and they are sometimes forced to climb hills to make and receive calls.



Gideon Mpusu, assemblyman told GhanaWeb that he has made complaints to authorities but something is yet to be done.



“Network and lightning system is our major challenge here. I’ve made several complaints at Assembly meetings, but no work has been done. Just recently, someone was killed here so we plead to the authorities to come to our aid. Teachers and students here in the community are unable to study due to these challenges. Most people here use MTN and the network is very bad, we sometimes have to climb hills to make calls.”



