Residents of Gumbiisi cry for water

File Photo: Residents are experiencing water shortage

Correspondence from Upper East

Gumbiisi, a community in Bolgatanga, in the Upper East Region, has been without running water for more than three months.



According to some residents, the problem happened as a result of an interception of their pipelines



They pointed out that several complaints they lodged at the Ghana Water Company Limited are yet to yield results.



The residents appealed for the speedy repair of their taps, as the situation was massively affecting them.



Some of them spoke to GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.

A resident, Madam Suweiba Amuda, attending to domestic chores has been difficult because of the shortage of water.



"As for the water problem, it is not easy at all. We are suffering because the pipe is not coming (Flowing). I have children in the house and because of that l always have to be washing. I use a lot of water in this house", she said.



She noted that the situation was posing a serious challenge to them, as it drained them financially, physically, and health-wise.



"Just look at these containers, before you fill them the way you will be tired.. The money you will also spend is not small at all. I have asthma, so the way I carry water with a heavy basin to that far place to fetch water disturbs me a lot. The woman in that room also has asthma. Her own is even more serious," she lamented.



Another resident, Madam Kande, indicated that water was life, and therefore pointed out that the absence of it was creating a huge challenge.

"The pipes are there, but no water is glowing, and we use water for everything. We need the water to drink, to bath, and to cook. Water to even do ablution is not there. This can kill us," she said.



Another resident, Madam Azumi Swaali, complained that the nature of her door was such that she had to always squat a bit anytime she brought water.



"Look at my door. Anytime I bring the water, I have to squat with it on my head before I can enter. It is not easy, "she said.



The residents are therefore calling on the government, NGOs and the general public to come to their aid.