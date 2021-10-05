Residents of Huntaado and Apatratom communities appeal to govt for electricity

A picture of a dilapidated classroom in the Huntaado community

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Residents of Huntaado and Apatratom farming communities in the Antwima Mponnua district of the Ashanti region are appealing to government through the Energy Minister to as a matter of urgency provide them with electricity to help improve their livelihoods.



The absence of electricity, according to the residents makes it very difficult for them to engage in any economic activities that involve selling refrigerated food items like fish and iced water to earn some income that will boost their living conditions.



The residents and their chiefs expressed bitterly that, their children are unable to study as well as do their assignments at home in the night, adding, the situation keeps retarding their wards' academic performances as compared to their counterparts who enjoy electricity in the other communities.





Speaking to GhanaWeb, the unit committee chairman of the area, Seth Ntiamoah said the absence of electricity has made things difficult for them, making teachers in the community complain bitterly over it.



He further revealed that most of the teachers had sought transfer due to the lack of electricity in the school.



He further claimed that the formal DCE, William Darko, and the MP, Isaac Kwame Asiama failed to come to their aid despite their numerous appeals.



Mr. Ntiamoah also disclosed that many development projects such as good roads, good drinking water, toilet facilities, and many others have eluded them, making it a living hell for them.



Meanwhile, the disappointed chief of Humtaado, Nana Yaw Boakye, expressed bitterness over the situation by indicating that no electricity in the area had given them many disadvantages hence their inability to have access to watch television and enjoy any other gadgets that were connected to electricity.

According to him, the community had over the years not seen any developmental projects to improve the living conditions of the people.







He however called on the president, the Energy Minister, and other stakeholders to as a matter of urgency help fix their electricity.



The chief who also cried over poor school structure and many other developmental issues called for immediate intervention.