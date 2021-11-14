Residents of Keta deserve aid not blame - Okudzeto fires Majority

Member of Parliament for North Tongu,Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

• Residents of Keta and adjoining communities are currently grappling with the devasting impact of tidal waves

•The Majority believes the present situation is a result of sand winning activities in the areas affected



•Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says people should be helped when in crisis than be blamed



Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has criticized the majority’s response on the subject of the devastating impact of tidal waves on residents of Keta and adjoining communities.



The majority, through its deputy leader and MP for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has heaped blame on the residents of the affected areas, stating that their sand winning activities have contributed to the current situation they find themselves in.



Alexander Afenyo Markin, in a recent media engagement at parliament that almost led to a brawl between the two opposing sides of the House, also presented a picture to that effect.



But MP for South Dayi, Rockson –Nelson Dafeamekpor has raised questions about the picture used by the deputy majority leader, insisting that it was not a reflection of the coast of Keta but rather a picture from Sierra Leone.

In a tweet, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said it is human to rush to the aid of someone in trouble rather than blame them.



“Even if that picture wasn’t fake when our compatriots are hit by a disaster of this magnitude, the immediate honourable response must be rallying to their aid not blaming them. Let’s commit to building a nation where we genuinely offer a helping hand & lift each other up always,” he stressed.



The people of Keta and other communities along the coast in the Volta Region are currently reeling under the impact of tidal waves.



The activities of the tidal wave have razed down buildings, rendering some residents homeless and in dire need of support.



Although they have gotten some support, residents say it is “inadequate”.