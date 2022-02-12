Residents of Korle Klottey decry bad roads

A gaping hole in the middle of the road

Majority of the roads within the Korle Klottey Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have become death traps as a result of deep pot-holes developed in the middle of the roads.

According to most residents, GBC News spoke to, these pot-holes have resulted in accidents and damaging many vehicles.



The situation is worse on the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue and Additrom stretch in Adabraka.



The Municipal Director of Urban Roads, Mr. Patrick Attipoe admitted the dangers the potholes pose to motorists.

He disclosed that the metal gratings on the roads have been stolen by some unscrupulous persons believed to be scrap dealers.



Municipal Chief Executive of Korle Klottey, Nii Agyei Tawiah described the situation as worrying.



Some residents and road users in an interview with GBC News deplored the situation and called on the authorities to fix the affected roads as soon as possible to forestall further accidents.