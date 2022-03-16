Residents of Kutito Number 2 appeal for health facility

The community lacks other social amenities

Correspondence from the Northern Region

The residents of Kutito number 2, a community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, have called on the government, especially the municipal assembly, to provide them with a health facility to help save lives.



The residents who spoke to GhanaWeb during a visit to the community on Saturday, March 12, 2022, said the community has no health facility, and therefore access health care at the municipal capital(Damongo) and Kutito number 1 and 3, which are all very far from them.



Mma Alima Musah, a resident, told GhanaWeb "We don't have a health facility here, so when we are sick, we have to go to Damongo or Kutito number 1 or 3, but they are all far from us, if we have our own, it will help".



"We are appealing to the government to help us, we suffer a lot when someone falls sick, we have to carry them to Damongo or Kutito number 1 or 3," Alhassan Sahadatu told GhanaWeb.



The residents, also said their roads are not good, making transportation of patients to the municipal capital or other communities for health care very difficult.



They lamented that the matter becomes serious when a woman in labor is to be taken to hospital for delivery, as their roads are not good, and appealed to the authorities to look into the matter as quickly as possible.

"As you can see, this is the only road we have, and looking at, you can see that it will be very difficult to carry a patient or a woman in labor to the municipal capital for delivery, so we are appealing to our MP and the DCE, to address it for us," Alhassan Musah said.



Kutito number 2, is one of the most deprived communities in the West Gonja Municipality.



Aside from lack of access roads, and health facilities, Kutito number 2, also has no pipe-borne water, residents, therefore, depend on dugouts for water.



The community also lacks electricity, though the entire community has been wired, it is yet to be connected to the National Grid.



Another social amenity lacking in Kutito number 2, is a communication network.



The residents who spoke to GhanaWeb notes that they suffer a lot when making calls because the network is not stable.

Also, GhanaWeb observed during the visit, that parts of their only school Kutito number 2 D/A primary school block, fell, and some parts of its roofing were taken off by the wind.



In an interview, the assembly member for the area, Seidu A Fuseini, said for a long period, he has been pushing for the issues to be addressed, but to no avail.



And urged the government and other CSOs and philanthropists, to come to the aid of the community.



"It happened last year during the raining season and when it happened, I called for PTA meeting, we jawed and finally sent to the matter to the education director who said he was also looking for support, so we are appealing to the government and anyone who can help, to support us in this," Hon. Seidu A Fuseini said.