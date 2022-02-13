Residents of Navrongo want sports stadium, street named after Kofi Adda

Funeral service for the late Kofi Adda of Saturday, February 12, 2022

Correspondence from Upper East Region

Residents of Navrongo have appealed to government to name the Navrongo sports stadium after the late Joseph Kofi Adda to preserve his memory.



Even before the clergy started the funeral service morning of Saturday, February 12, 2022, some of the residents who flooded the COS Park, were screaming suggestions of things the government could do to solidify the late statesman's name in the history books.



Residents screamed the suggestions hoping to get the attention of the Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia who led a government delegation to bid Joseph Kofi Adda farewell.



A resident who gave his name as Punguyire and was in a 'Kofi Adda' branded funeral cloth, in an interview with GhanaWeb's Senyalah Castro, said Kofi Adda's contribution to the development of Navrongo and Ghana made him a national hero who deserved to be named after a beautiful edifice within or outside Navrongo.



He said just like government has been kind to other fallen patriots who gave their all to see the prosperity of Ghana, Kofi Adda was a shining star of Navrongo who deserves a good spot in history's best books.

" Kofi Adda was a father for all. He was humble, accommodative and very generous. He paid school fees and supported the aged. And the most interesting thing is that he didn't do these good things for only the people of Navrongo. He was good to all Ghanaians. So, left to me alone, President Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia our brother should consider naming the Navrongo stadium after him when it is completed. It is the only way we can appreciate the dedication he gave to the people of Ghana while he was alive."



Patricia Awe, a nursing student and businesswoman, who shared similar suggestions, but trusted government to know better, urged the traditional rulers in the Kassena-Nankana area to take the request for the stadium to be named after Kofi Adda, to the Presidency and "ensure that government listens to the appeal and names it after him."



She said, "it will be very bad and a disappointment if Nana doesn't name something after hon Kofi Adda."



Amos Tampogre, who said he was yet to come to terms with the demise of Kofi Adda, however had a different suggestion.



For him, he proposed government names the Tono Water project after Adda. He argued that late Adda, before his exit from office as MP, played a key role in securing and ensuring the project was executed.

He said thanks to the efforts and involvement of Joseph Kofi Adda, thousands of residents and other parts of the Upper East Region now have potable drinking water.



For him, the appeals for namings that would preserve Kofi Adda's memory are legitimate and government needs to give them [appeals] a listening ear.



" It is not surprising that people including myself are calling for government to consider naming things after him. He was a good man and the best thing to happen to Navrongo, Upper East and Ghana after John Achuliwor. Government didn't do any naming for late Achuliwor but as for Kofi Adda it must do everything possible to keep his memory."



John Sebuga also made a different suggestion. For him, he wants government to name one of the popular streets in Navrongo after Joseph Kofi Adda.



He pointed to the Navrongo township to Kologo Road and said "they should name that road after him because he had a hand in bringing the project to Navrongo. He was always there when the rain falls and the water destroyed farms and the people couldn't use the road. So, I think government should name that road after him."

The burial service of the late Joseph Kofi Adda had in attendance Ministers of State, Members of Parliament and other government appointees. There were also members of the clergy, senior Military and Police officers and members of the judiciary service.



Notable among the dignitaries were the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare among other.



Opposition MPs such as James Agalga, Thomas Dalu, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, Dominic Akutenga Ayine were also present.



Traditional rulers from far and near also attended the burial service.



Nearly, Ghc 205,000, including a government and opposition MPs donation, was given to the family.

Joseph Kofi Adda left behind two children.



