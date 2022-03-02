Residents of Nkontomire charge govt to complete abandoned teachers' bungalow

The bungalow has been abandoned for 15 years

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Residents of Nkontomire in the Atwima Nwabiagye south have made a passionate appeal to the government to complete a 15-year abandoned teachers bungalow to promote education in the community.



The building of the teacher’s bungalow according to the residents was commenced under the administration of ex-president Kufour in 2007 and has been left to rot at the lintel stage without any attention from the municipal and government.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Ashanti regional correspondent, Kyei Baffour, they revealed that many of the teaching staff in the community reside in Abuakwa, Berekese and other places far from the community hence has given birth to the lateness of teachers which is thwarting good academic experience.



“This building was started in 2007, all government administrations have turned their backs to the project. Many teachers have no place of abode here because there’s no room to hire as here is a village and there’s no adequate housing for rent,” a resident revealed.



Residents asserted that the poor road network to their community has been a contributing factor to which teachers stationed at Nkontomire have become habitual latecomers.

A resident indicated that “we have to wait till we organise ourselves at Nfensi before they can get a car to come to Nkontomire. In fact, the community lacks social amenities like potable water and a good communication network hence these challenges make it difficult for teachers to stay in our community”



"We have over 3 pipes but two have already been destroyed, the remaining one uses electricity in its operation but due to rampant power outages, the entire community has been deprived of potable water for the past 3 days,” she emphasised.



Residents are therefore calling on the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Michael Amoah Awuku, and Member of Parliament of the area, Hon. Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere to come to their aid to complete the abandoned 15-years old teacher’s bungalow to enhance standardised education in the community and also restore their damaged pipes to make lives better.



