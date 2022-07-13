Residents of Nkrumah Flats call on GNFS to award hardworking fireman

Assistant Division Officer II, Isaac Ampah

Source: GNA

Residents of Nkrumah Flats have called on the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS) to honour Assistant Division Officer II, Isaac Ampah for single-handedly preventing an escalation of fire from an ECG transformer that exploded a couple of weeks ago.

They claimed that but for his bravado, high sense of duty and responsibility a different story would have been told.



Mr George-Ramsey Benamba, a staff of the Ghana News Agency who lives at the flats said; “But for his experience and swiftness, the whole of the Nkrumah Flats could have been razed down as the smoke and flames got to a crescendo.



He appealed to the GNFS to identify hardworking men like Mr Ampah for recognition, since few of such officers could place the country at high and respectable levels in firefighting.



Ms Linda Boakye, another resident who witnessed the bravado of the fire officer called on the GNFS to equip every officer of the service to enable them to exhibit, what ADO II Ampah did.

A couple of weeks ago, Officer Ampah, who was about to leave for work saw an explosion from an ECG Transformer at the premises of Nkrumah Flats.



He then rushed back to his flat and brought out a fire extinguisher, which he exhausted after fighting the fire for some time.



He then moved to his vehicle and brought out another extinguisher, which could not help, a situation that compelled him to rush to the Korlebu-Fire station, where he got a bigger extinguisher to bring the fire under control.



It took him almost an hour to single-handedly bring the fire under control, a situation that compelled ECG to install a new Transformer.