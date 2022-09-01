Residents of North East Region urged to move higher grounds as BAGRE Dam sets to spill

Residents were greatly affected in 2021 during the spillage

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan

The North East Regional directorate of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has urged residents in the North East Region to move to higher lands to avoid being affected by the BAGRE DAM spillage.

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) announces that the water level at the BAGRE DAM is rising rapidly and thus the water is at up streaming which is likely to spill on Thursday, the 1st of September 2022.



Speaking to the media, the North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization, Mr. Alhassan John Kweku reiterated that the water level as of Wednesday Morning was 234.88M and the filling rate is 98.40% as compared to 92.10% same date in 2020.



"We pick signals from the management of SONABEL Energy in Burkina Faso that the water level was rising rapidly and this morning what we have received indicates that the spillage will be done.



The upstream level as of today (Wednesday) is 234.88M, the filling rate is 98.40% as compared to 92.10% the same date in 2020," He said.

He added that residents who are farming along the White Volta and Black Volta banks should kindly relocate to higher lands to save lives until the water level receded.



"We are just appealing to the residents, especially those who are living downstream to move to higher grounds for their own safety because if they do the spillage tomorrow, maybe in the next three days or four days, we will start experiencing the floods and you know that the grounds have already been saturated with water so when more water is coming in, you know what it is," he appealed.



Meanwhile, in 2020 and 2021, over 25 people lost their lives to the Bagre Dam spillage, rainwater, thunder lighting, and other rain-related deaths in the North East Region.



The North East Regional directorate of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is appealing to the residents who are living along the two river banks in the region to adhere to the preventive measures by their organization to avoid the loss of people's lives in the cause of the Bagre Dam spillage and the torrential rainfalls.