Residents of North Tongu receive free health screening, treatment

A doctor attending to a resident

Over 1,000 residents in Bator, Mepe, and surrounding farming communities in the North Tongu District of the Volta region were given free health screening and medication on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The exercise was organised by Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and was executed under the auspices of the Cuba Embassy in Ghana.



Some 15 out of 29 Cuban doctors practicing in the country screened the locals including children and the aged.



Cuba Ambassador to Ghana, Anette Chao Gracía addressing the locals before the exercise praised the MP for the "friendly relationship" he has with the Cuban society in the country and urged the locals to also cheer him.



She said, Cuban doctors are currently practicing in the country, some in Ho, Accra, Sunyani, Kumasi, Cape Coast, and Takoradi with an aim to help improve the well-being of vulnerable Ghanaians.



"For us, the most important thing is human, and to help the human being you have to give them free health care and this is the thing that we're doing right now," she told journalists in an interview.

She also noted that the health screening exercise is in line with activities to mark this year's celebration of Cubans revolutionist, Che Guevara.



The MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa speaking during the exercise said, he has always prioritised health, followed by many other initiatives in the area since he took office as MP in 2013.



He noted that his outfit has expanded the Bator Catholic Hospital, improved health care delivery, instituted a Cervical Cancer screening centre, and donated "a good number" of medical equipment to health facilities across the North Tongu District.



The MP who also serves as Chairman of the Ghana-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Association revealed that a 40-footer container full of medical equipment is on the high seas from the diaspora and is expected to be distributed to the various health facilities in his district out of which the Ho Teaching Hospital will also benefit.



The residents were screened for malaria, diabetes, HIV, and other non-communicable diseases.