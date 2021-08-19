Residents of Ogome want refuse dump in their community cleared

A photo of the heaped refuse dump

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Residents of Ogome in the Eastern Region, have appealed to the Municipal Assembly to remove the mountain of refuse right in the heart of the community to avoid the outbreak of diseases in the area.



The residents told GhanaWeb that if nothing is immediately done about the situation it will result in the outbreak of communicable diseases.



They contend that the population of the community far exceeds what the refuse dump can take with people coming from places such as Kplade, Trom, Okpeloweh, Okper to dump their garbage there.



Assemblyman for Ogome Electoral Area, Kumah Richard said in an interview that the situation has persisted for the past five years, despite unending calls and efforts to address it.

He lamented that despite raising the issue severally on the floor of the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly meetings, no assistance has come to the people.



According to him, “ Due to how people defecate on the refuse dump, anytime it rains it has effects on us and this results in malaria and other sicknesses.”



He averred that this is a big bother for residents of the community and reiterated calls to the government to as a matter of urgency eject the nuisance from the area.



“The government must assist us to evacuate this rubbish dump because it has now taken over the road and so I’d be happy if the government can assist us. With the Assembly, we have reported and reported, yet [the problem persists],” the worried assemblyman said.

Unit committee chairman for the Ogome Electoral Area, Benjamin Nargeh Alimo also expressed similar concerns, especially the health risks of the people, particularly those with close proximity to the site.



He said, “It gives us a lot of problems including malaria. Secondly, when it rains, you see all the rubbish move straight into the river and people fetch it, so just imagine what will happen."



To avert the people contracting diseases, Mr. Alimo said they sensitize the residents not to fetch from the nearby river whenever it rains.



According to him, the residents have always heeded the call to clear the rubbish dump during communal labour.

GhanaWeb met a Zoomlion worker, Teye Ebenezer on the dump, busily gathering and burning the refuse. Having done this for the past two years, he said residents’ habit of stashing faeces in their rubbish to the site is worrisome.



“There is a lot of human excreta on the dump and this makes the work difficult. I sometimes ask them not to put the excreta in their rubbish before bringing it here,” he said and ended with an appeal to the government to come and remove the rubbish from the area.



An 18-year-old SHS student, Agalina Koryoe, a resident in the community who was sighted dumping her rubbish at the dump complained of the unbearable stench and invasion of flies in their homes.



She complained: “the stench is bad and house-flies, always visit our homes. Sometimes too, when the wind blows, it carries some of the rubbish into our homes.”

She joined calls for the evacuation of the rubbish dump and suggested that a refuse container be covered to avoid air blowing the refuse into the community.



Meanwhile, Municipal Chief Executive for Yilo Krobo, Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor in a previous interview with GhanaWeb explained that evacuating the major refuse dumps dotted in communities in the municipality required “a lot of funds” which were beyond the means of the Assembly.



