Residents of Onsonyameye cry for new school building

The Chief and people of Onsonyameye community in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have appealed passionately for a new school building to improve educational standards in the area.



Onsonyameye community is endowed with cocoa, rubber, coconut as well as plantain, cassava, yam among others but this community has not benefited from any school infrastructure from any successive government.



It has a population of over 800 people.



Children in this community had been walking a long distance to have access to education elsewhere in the Ellembelle District.



Due to this frustration, the Chief and his people in 2019, raised some money to put up a three-unit wooden and muddy structure for the children.

Since the structure doesn't have doors and windows, it has been given opportunities for some domestic animals to sleep in it and ease themselves in it.







The aforementioned challenges were observed by GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Daniel Kaku, when he visited the community.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Correspondent, the Chief of the area, Odikro Thomas Frimpong gave thanks to GhanaWeb for visiting the community to air their plights to the world.



He said their community was developing but the community doesn't have a proper school building.

"I am the Odikro of Onsonyameye, one of our problems is school, our community is developing and we have so many children and where our children were going to school was far so we contributed money to put up a structure for them to start KG to Primary six here but we have built KG to class one and right now we don't have money to build the rest of the classrooms", he said.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to appeal to Government and others to come to their aid by building new classroom blocks for the community.







"So we are appealing to government, NGOs, MP to come to our aid because our kids future is very important to us", he begged.



Odikro Thomas Frimpong revealed that the community has been paying the teachers since the inception of the school.

"When it comes to the payment of the teachers, we are the same people who have been paying them and sometimes we find it very difficult to get money to them, so we are begging the government to help us", he said.



Some of the residents who spoke to our correspondent expressed their displeasure over how successive governments have been neglecting their community.



They said since they are cocoa farmers and they were suffering, they don't want their children to come and suffer the same hence their decision to build a school for their children to attend.



"We don't want our children to suffer like us, we don't want our children to be farmers just like that so we are appealing to Government, NGOs to come and assist us", they pleaded.



