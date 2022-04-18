Residents of Pampaso Number 1 block Accra-Kumasi Highway after alleged evacuation by land guards

File photo

Land guards demolish buildings in Nsawam

Chinese nationals are behind the demolishing of our houses – Pampaso residents



Police commence investigations into demolishing of houses in Nsawam



Residents of Pampaso Number 1, a suburb of Nsawam in the Eastern Region, have blocked the Accra-Kumasi Highway in protest of their houses being demolished.



According to the residents, gunmen, who they claim were land guards, attacked them while they were sleeping, threw them out and demolished their buildings, reports myjoyonline.com.



The residents also alleged that some Chinese nationals, who claim that they have bought Pampaso, sent the land guards to evict them and destroy their homes.

Describing their eviction, one of the residents said that “... our lights went off around 2 am, we thought it was the normal ECG (Electricity Company of Ghana) issue and would be restored soon. All of a sudden, we heard gunshots. These men knocked on our doors, threw us out, and demolished our buildings."



The resident added that they did not know about the eviction, saying, “we don’t know what is going on. No one has told us anything."



Also, the residents have called on the Inspector-General of Police of the Ghana Police Service, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to open an investigation into the matter and help them get justice.



“IGP Dampare since you came we’ve seen that you’ve changed the police force, please help us,” the residents are reported to have called for.



Meanwhile, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Region, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh has said that the police have begun an investigation into the matter and are currently searching for the masterminds behind the demolition.