Residents of Sempe Glefe empowered with skills and training to start businesses

Lenin Aboagye

Residents of Sempe Glefe, a suburb of Accra have been empowered with skills and training to start their own businesses at a day's practical skills development workshop held on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The Sempe Traditional Council in collaboration with Lenin Aboagye at the Glefe traditional area organized the training tagged ‘Sempe Glefe in Development’ under the theme ‘Glefe Skills and innovation workshop; our youth, our future.’



Participants were taken through how to produce shower gel, liquid soap, parazone, brown sugar, shoe polish, fruit ice cream, ointment among others.



Others received training in the installation of CCTV, biofill digester toilet, 3D and 5D epoxy and many more.



The entire event was held at no cost to participants.



Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Lenin Aboagye revealed that he was inspired to organize the event with the help of the traditional council to empower people to start their own businesses.



“A couple of months ago, one of the first things I have been working on with the chiefs of Glefe was to put up a washroom and event facility and since it was completed and commissioned, what I have been working on development of the people.

“That is what we have had with this skills and training programme (which is) completely free, all expenses have been handled by myself. The idea is to give back to my society.



“The skills that were offered is one that one can learn today and stand on their feet tomorrow. The goal is to create entrepreneurship out of this and empower people to produce things that Ghana would have normally imported,” he stated in an interview.



Naa Motsoo Osa-Manye I of the Sempe Glefe area noted that the vision is to host the skills and training often to enable people to start their own businesses.



She said, “We want to help the people in the community so that they can get something to do in future to take care of their children and families.



“We don’t want people to turn rascals and have no work to do. We thank Lenin Aboagye for coming to our aid and helping us fulfil this project.”



Earlier this year, Aboagye constructed an ultra-modern public washroom, toilets and an event centre at Glefe for the community as part of efforts to reduce open defecation.