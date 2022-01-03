Residents of Somanya cross into 2022 with new resolutions

Correspondence from the Eastern Region

The year 2022 is here with the inhabitants of Somanya in the Eastern Region kicking it off with the singing of praises, colourful fireworks, tooting of vehicle horns, partying at bars, etc. at various locations.



Boisterous New Year’s Eve celebrations kicked off from around 7 pm Friday and though many large gatherings and firework displays were expected to be either cancelled or scaled down as part of protocols due to rising coronavirus infections in the country, many still couldn’t help but welcome the New Year with ecstasy.



GhanaWeb’s Eastern Regional Correspondent, Michael Oberteye observed how some residents crossed the year 2021 into 2022 with different resolutions for the New Year.



Many ended the year 2021 with unfulfilled resolutions. Having crossed 2020 into 2021 with high ambitions and resolutions, some however confessed that these resolutions could not be met owing to different reasons.



With its numerous nightclubs and bars and relatively low prices in Somanya, these recreational areas have become major attractions for mostly young partygoers coming from far and near.

According to Health.com research, about 75 percent of people who make New Year’s resolutions are on target a week later, but that figure drops to less than 50 percent by July.



GhanaWeb, therefore, proceeded further to gauge our respondents’ failures and successes with their 2021 resolutions and what new ones they enter the New Year with.



Many Christians, obviously including others who had not stepped foot in any church room throughout the year, crossed into the new year at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Agomanya.



Centering the day’s message on the theme, “Let Us Rise and Build” from the Book of Nehemiah 2:18, the Officiating Priest and Parish Priest of the church, Rev. Father Moses Huadji in an interview with GhanaWeb said it was imperative to express one’s gratitude to God by crossing into the new year in the church considering His many mercies throughout the year.



“If you see what the Lord has done for us throughout the year, the various challenges we went through throughout the year, we started the year with some people and God called them so if you are alive, you need to give thanks to God,” he said.

Asked what his New Year resolutions are, he said, “I resolve to serve God’s people well and that’s always what I pray for that God should grant me the grace to do the job He has given me, I have been able to serve God’s people with respect and with love.”



Only minutes away from 2022, this portal spotted a truck driver and his mate offloading goods by the roadside. The driver did not hesitate in admitting that he was crossing into the next year right behind the wheels on the roads. “This is how I’m crossing into the New Year,” he said.



The year gone by was a good year for this driver whose 2021 resolution to buy his vehicle did not only materialise but was realised two-fold.



He said, “2021, I planned to buy a car and I planned to work hard and before the end of 2021, I was able to buy the cars (two).”



On what his 2022 ambitions are, he said he intends to build a house for himself and his family.

Georgina Odonkor, a food vendor was seen busily making sales of the popular local delicacy, Banku, and tilapia.



She told GhanaWeb that though she desired to cross into the New Year in church, she nevertheless opted to conduct her business to satisfy her hungry customers.



“I know God has been good to me and we’re entering into the New Year and I decided to enter the New Year in the church but I couldn’t make it. I decided to satisfy my customers and those who would be hungry after they close from church,” explained Georgina Odonkor.



Georgina averred that though she drew some resolutions from the beginning of the year, she couldn’t meet them due to challenging economic factors.



She was nonetheless hopeful that the year 2022 would be a better one for her business which she wishes to expand as well as get her accommodation.

Watch the video of the various interviews below



